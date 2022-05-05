Suspect in Woodruff County killing surrenders to state police

A man surrendered to Arkansas State Police on Tuesday evening and has been charged with murder in the shooting death Monday of a man in Woodruff County, according to a news release from state police.

Anfernee Neal, 25, of Augusta was in the Woodruff County jail Tuesday, a little more than 24 hours after an exchange of gunfire outside a Fairfield Street apartment complex in Augusta left Jaquale Mitchell, 27, dead.

Local police called in state police investigators to head the case, and witnesses told them there was an argument between Neal and Mitchell that ended with both men pulling guns and shooting at each other.

Mitchell was shot and taken to a White County hospital for treatment, where he died of his wounds.