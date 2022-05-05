TRAVELERS 6,

ROUGHRIDERS 3

Jack Larsen tripled in two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to help the Arkansas Travelers claim a victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in front of 2,560 fans at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night.

After Arkansas had taken a 3-0 lead after two innings, Frisco tied the game with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Patrick Frick opened the Travelers' ninth inning by drawing a walk off of Frisco reliever Avery Weems (1-2).

Weems struck out Kaden Polovich and Joe Rizzo before Jake Scheiner beat out an infield single to keep the inning alive. Larsen followed by sending a 1-ball, 1-strike pitch to right field to score both Frick and Scheiner.

Larsen came home on a passed ball to set the final score.

Devin Sweet (2-2) gave up a run in the eighth but picked up the win. Michael Stryffeler worked a perfect ninth to collect his fifth save.

Arkansas led 1-0 after the first inning on Zach DeLoach's run-scoring single. Rizzo doubled to drive in the Travelers' second run and Scheiner followed with a RBI single.

Ezequiel Duran and Jonathan Ornelas homered for Frisco.