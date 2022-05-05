Trump son is heard by Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON -- The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview Tuesday with Donald Trump Jr. comes as the bipartisan House committee moves closer to the former president's inner circle of family members and political advisers.

The younger Trump was in close proximity of his father on the day of the riot. Donald Trump Jr. was seen backstage at the rally on the White House Ellipse that took place shortly before supporters of the then-president marched to the Capitol and breached the building.

In several social media videos posted at the time of the Jan. 6 attack, Trump Jr. was seen with Kimberly Guilfoyle -- then his girlfriend, now his fiancee -- and other members of his family as his father prepared to make a speech that investigators believed rallied supporters to act violently that day.

The House committee has also released text messages from Jan. 6 in which Trump Jr. pleaded with the White House to get his father to forcefully condemn the riot.

"We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand," Trump Jr. wrote to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He is the second of Trump's children known to speak to the committee; sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April. Her husband, Jared Kushner, has also been interviewed by the committee.

Other allies of the former president have ignored subpoenas from the committee and been referred to the Justice Department for potential prosecution on contempt of Congress charges.

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is looking to wrap up its nearly 11-month investigation and shift into the public hearing phase. Hearings are set to begin June 9 and go on for four weeks.

The two people who confirmed Trump Jr.'s interview with the Jan. 6 committee were granted anonymity to discuss the private session, which was not announced by the committee.

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.