UAFS will graduate nearly 800 in 3 events

FORT SMITH -- Nearly 800 spring and summer graduates will be recognized at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's 106th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Three ceremonies will honor graduates from each of the university's three colleges at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus: a 10 a.m. ceremony for the College of Business and Industry, a 1 p.m. ceremony for the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences, and a 4 p.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences.

There will be three commencement speakers. They are:

• Bill Hanna, president and chairman of the board for Hanna Oil and Gas and UAFS Foundation Board member, will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

• Kim Miller, president of Baptist Health and UAFS Foundation Board member, will speak at the 1 p.m. ceremony.

• Billy Higgins, professor of History and May 2022 UAFS retiree, will speak at the 4 p.m. ceremony.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the UAFS YouTube channel.