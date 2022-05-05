UCA will hold its graduation ceremonies Friday, Saturday

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas will confer 1,227 undergraduate degrees and 282 graduate degrees Friday and Saturday at the Farris Center on campus.

Students receiving the President's Medallion for Outstanding Student of the University 2021-22 are:

• Hanna Bender of Fort Smith, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

• Daisy Martinez Carranza of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, College of Business.

• Drew M. McDonnough of Pocahontas, College of Education.

• Alyssa Theroux of Chesterfield, Mo., College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

• Alec R. Filson of Conway, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Mya Hall, 2021-22 executive vice president of the Student Government Association, will deliver a pre-recorded greeting. Kristin Dooley, 2022-23 Faculty Senate president, and Nadia Eslinger, 2021-22 Staff Senate president, will speak to graduates in pre-recorded messages on behalf of faculty and staff, respectively.

Aaron Knight, UCA Alumni Association board president, will speak in a pre-recorded message on behalf of alumni.

Jose Luna Armenta will deliver a pre-recorded message on behalf of graduate students.

The Graduate School ceremony will be on Friday at 7 p.m.

Undergraduate ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday:

• 9 a.m. -- College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

• 12 p.m. -- College of Business and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

• 3 p.m.-- College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and College of Education.

More commencement information is available at http://uca.edu/commencement/.