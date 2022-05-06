1 hurt in rough air before LR landing

A person on a Southwest Airlines flight into Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Thursday afternoon was injured by turbulence and taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The person, who was not identified, was taken to UAMS for treatment of injuries caused by in-flight turbulence before Southwest Airlines Flight 2150 landed at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, airport spokesman Shane Carter wrote in an email.

The flight took off from Denver International Airport, Carter wrote.

A member of the airline's public relations team confirmed that one person was injured during the flight, but would not offer any details on the circumstances of the injury or the person's condition, nor would they say if the person was an airline employee, citing privacy concerns.