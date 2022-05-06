30-year mortgage rate climbs to average of 5.27% in week

According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.27% with an average 0.9 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is additional to the interest rate.) It was 5.1% a week ago and 2.96% a year ago.

The 30-year fixed average, which has not been this high since August 2009, has gone up more than a percentage point in just two months and more than 2 percentage points in the past year.

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., the federally chartered mortgage investor know as Freddie Mac, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 4.52% with an average 0.8 point. It was 4.4% a week ago and 2.3% a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average grew to 3.96% with an average 0.2 point. It was 3.78% a week ago and 2.7% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates rose again this week, just as they've gone up almost every week since the beginning of the year," said Holden Lewis, home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet. "The mortgage market is responding to skyrocketing prices and the Federal Reserve's campaign to get inflation under control. The Fed raised short-term interest rates by half a percentage point at its May meeting, and mortgage rates already had gone up in anticipation of this and future rate increases. Wednesday's half-a-percentage-point increase was expected."

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate, its largest increase since 2000. The news came too late in the week to be factored into Freddie Mac's survey. The federal funds rate is now set between 0.75% and 1%.

The central bank also released its plans for reducing its asset holdings. The Fed, which has $9 trillion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet, will allow them to mature without reinvesting them.

Wednesday's "vote alone is unlikely to spark a new surge in mortgage rates," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. "Rather, the broader statement language, including the $17.5 [billion] to $35 billion in agency debt and mortgage-backed securities that the Fed will begin to allow to run off of the balance sheet each month, and [Fed] Chair [Jerome] Powell's discussion in the press conference following the meeting are the influencers that matter."

The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, but its actions tend to influence them.

"What matters at this stage in the cycle is not only the Fed's actions, but their actions as compared to expectations," Hale said. "This means there's both upside and downside risk for mortgage rates. If the Fed continues to focus on inflation, and the rate increases and balance sheet reduction it believes are needed to tame price growth, that will reinforce the current market view, and keep mortgage rates climbing. ... If the Fed shows any hint of hesitancy in its resolve to rein in inflation, markets could expect a slower path of increases, which would give rates a bit of breathing room."