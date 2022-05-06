About the Election 2022 Arkansas Voter Guide

A team from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette created the Voter Guide to provide residents of the state with the information they need to participate in the primary election.

Reporters compiled candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn’t be reached by email provided information over the phone.

Some candidates declined to participate or didn’t respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette.

This guide provides information about all of the candidates who are running in contested primary races for Congress, statewide executive offices and contested nonpartisan judicial races for the Arkansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Due to time and space constraints, a selection of state legislative primary races of interest is included. Responses have been edited slightly for style and space.

Reporters: Michael R. Wickline, Rachel Herzog, Stephen Simpson, Ryan Tarinelli, Bill Bowden, Neal Earley, Will Langhorne, Lisa Hammersly

Copy editors: Joe L. Riddle, Emily Gist

Designer: Jen Para

Graphic designer: Carrie Hill

Project editors: Hunter Field, Nyssa Kruse, Maggie McNeary