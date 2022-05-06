Arkansas' active covid cases top 1,800 as hospitalizations hit 3-week high

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 207 on Friday, pushing the number of active cases above 1,800 for the first time since mid-March.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals grew for the second day in a row, rising from 40 on Wednesday to 58 on Friday. It was the highest number of covid hospitalizations since April 13.

Friday's increase in covid cases was smaller than the daily increase over the previous two days, but it was larger by 68 than the increase the previous Friday.

It marked the first time since March in which the count of Arkansas covid cases had risen by more than 200 on three consecutive days. Many of the increases in March, however, were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 156, its highest level since the week ending March 28.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of covid cases in the state that were considered active rose by 65, to 1,830, the largest number since March 14.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,404.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for a second day at 12, which was down from 13 as of Wednesday.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose by three on Thursday, fell Friday by one, to 19.

Since March 2020, Arkansas has reported 836,829 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 823,359 are considered recovered.

