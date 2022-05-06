The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 5, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-21-195. Robert Smith III v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-01-1143. Glenn Adolph Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Fulton County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied. Special Justice Joseph B. Hurst, Jr., joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.