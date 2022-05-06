Brooks, Williams resume rivalry at Fayetteville track





FAYETTEVILLE -- Taliyah Brooks and Kendell Williams have been competing on the track for close to 20 years.

"I've actually known Taliyah since I was like eight years old or something like that," Williams said. "So we've been competing against each other for so, so, so long, and it's been really cool to see how we've progressed over the years."

Williams, 26, was a seven-time NCAA champion at Georgia in the pentathlon and heptathlon from 2014-17. She also is a two-time U.S. Olympian.

Brooks, 27, won the NCAA pentathlon title and SEC heptathlon title in 2018 competing for the University of Arkansas.

"I have pictures of us from when we were at Junior Olympic track meets on the medal stand," said Brooks, a native of Wichita Falls, Texas, who lives in Fayetteville. "So it's always fun competing with Kendell and seeing Kendell's parents and my parents at the meet.

"We'll be down on the track competing, and then our parents will be in the stands together laughing and waving. It's really a fun, competitive environment that we create."

Brooks and Williams, who is from Kennesaw, Ga., and lives in Jacksonville, Fla., will be together again this weekend when they compete at the USA Championships heptathlon at Arkansas' John McDonnell Field.

The heptathlon and decathlon events that will determine who represents Team USA at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore., on July 15-24 are being held in Fayetteville today and Saturday.

Brooks was fourth through the first five events of the heptathlon as the U.S. Olympic Trials last year when she was overcome by heat exhaustion with temperatures in Eugene exceeding 100 degrees. She had to drop out of the competition after collapsing prior to the javelin.

Today will be the first time Brooks has competed in a heptathlon since the Trials.

"I think Taliyah's going to do really well," Williams said. "She's competing at home, and after what happened in Eugene last year I think she's got a lot of fight in her and she wants to come back and make the [World Championships] team, and she's very capable."

A right foot injury has affected Brooks' training, resulting in some water workouts.

"I think for the amount of work that we've done, we've done a good job of keeping me physically in shape just across the board," Brooks said. "I've seen progression.

"In my head, I'm telling myself going into the weekend, 'I've run a lot of track. I've high jumped a lot of bars. I've long jumped a million times. I know how to do it. I don't necessarily need all of the [practice] reps.'

"It's been a different kind of training, but I'm in a better place mentally and physically than I was. I'm confident now."

Brooks said she won't dwell on what happened at the Trials in her most recent heptathlon.

"I'm trying to just block that out and think about it being a new year, a new opportunity," Brooks said. "Being at home, there will be a lot of things in my favor. I'm just really trying to stay positive about it all."

More News

USA Track and Field Decathlon and Heptathlon Championships

WHEN Today and Saturday

WHERE John McDonnell Field, Fayetteville

WHAT The event serves as the selection meet for Team USA in the decathlon and heptathlon for the World Championships held in Eugene, Ore., July 15-24.

TICKETS $5 Friday with those 17 and under admitted for free. Saturday is free for all spectators.

EVENTS SCHEDULE Decathlon events will be 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Heptathlon events will be 2:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Arkansas also is hosting a meet Friday with field events going from noon to 7:30 p.m. and running events from 4:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.





Taliyah Brooks won the 200 meters in the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last year in Eugene, Ore. Brooks is competing for the first time since the Trials today at Arkansas’ John McDonnell Field with a spot to represent Team USA on the line. (AP/Ashley Landis)





