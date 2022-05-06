Bryant man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old, police say

A Bryant man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, Hope police said.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 600 block of South Walnut Street at approximately midnight to reports of a person who had been shot, according to a Facebook post from the Hope Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found Tykendrick Bradford, 16, of Hope lying on the ground in front of a home with an apparent gunshot wound, the post states. Police said he was transported to Wadley Hospital, where he later died.

According to witnesses, Bradford was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle passing in front of the residence, according to the post.

Bryceston J. Marks, 18, of Bryant was arrested Thursday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of terroristic act and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and booked into the Hempstead County jail, police said.