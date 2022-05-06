Commencement events set on UAM’s campus

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its commencement exercises next Friday, with two on-campus ceremonies at Steelman Field House.

The main speakers will be Peggy Doss, the chancellor; C.C. "Cliff" Gibson III, chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees; and Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System. The Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award and Distinguished Alumnus Award will be presented.

The schedule is:

• 10 a.m. ceremony for the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources; School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences; School of Nursing; School of Social and Behavioral Sciences; and the Division of General Studies.

• 2 p.m. ceremony for the School of Arts and Humanities; School of Business; School of Computer Information Systems; and School of Education.

Doors at Steelman Field House, which is at 563 Weevil Drive in Monticello, will open to guests at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony and 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. ceremony. Morning guests are asked to leave as soon as possible to allow for setup of the afternoon ceremony, UAM said on its website.

The NCAA Clear Bag Policy remains in place for any event held in an athletic facility, including commencement. Due to visibility concerns, balloons will not be allowed into the facility, UAM said.

UAM has secured a professional photographic service to take photos of each graduate as they receive their degrees. One photo will be mailed to each graduate free of charge. These will be mailed with diploma certificates at the end of July or the first of August for May graduates.

Parking will be available in lots around campus. Accessible parking is available at Steelman.

An interactive campus map is available at https://bit.ly/3MUq0bX and a printable campus map is available at https://bit.ly/38UMlr2.

The event will be streamed live online at UAMont.edu.

More information is available at the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1032 or academicaffairs@uamont.edu.