Community Briefs 5-6-22

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on May 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

City to announce summer events

The city of Pine Bluff will host a "Dive into Summer" Community Meeting at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The community is invited to attend and find out about various summer activities for children.

There will be an overview of many summer programs available within Pine Bluff. Representatives of organizations offering these programs will be available to complete on-site registrations, according to a news release.

Other highlights will include an introduction of the "Each One, Reach One" City of Pine Bluff Mentorship Program, The Pine Bluff Promise, a savings program plan, along with health literacy educational updates and an introduction of the CARTI Cancer Center to the community.

Organizations interested in showcasing their summer programs for children should contact the mayor's office to reserve a table by May 13. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Greater KC UAPB alumni sets event

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association's Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter is looking forward to hosting the 2022 National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference Aug. 5-6.

The 2022 theme is "Sustaining the P.R.I.D.E. through Service and Self-Care," according to a news release.

With the implementation of the new national alumni website (www.uapbalumni.org), the registration process will be completely electronic. All conference participants will be able to register using a registration link, including payment submission.

Kymara H. Seals is president of the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. Conference committee co-chairs are Johnnie Terry-Flemming, Tanesha Thompson, and Edward Washington.

Details: SummerConference@uapbalumni.org or Shannon R. Hendrix, president, Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, (816) 265-1072 or uapbkc@gmail.com.