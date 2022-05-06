Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art bringing CB to You art event to Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will bring its CB to You Mobile Art Lab to Old Town Park from 2 to 5 p.m. May 14.

The pop-up experience will feature artists Bia Furtado and Summer Park, who will introduce guests to an activity involving air-dry clay. This free drop-in event focuses on energizing communities through art and is open to all ages.

The event is a collaboration with the Gravette Public Library and is one of several stops on the May 2022 CB to You tour. Other events include the Cinco de Mayo Festival at the Jones Center in Springdale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and opening and closing celebrations to be held at the Siloam Springs Public Library from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and May 26. A creative writing workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. May 17 at the Ability Tree in Siloam Springs.