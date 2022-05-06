Democrats seek county judge nod, aim to change Washington County government

Washington County

Judge

Josh Moody (D)

Age: 39

Residency: Fayetteville since 2001

Occupation: General education teacher, Fayetteville School District and Washington County Juvenile Detention Center

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, emphasis in human resource management, Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas

Political Experience: Petitioned to run as an independent for U.S. Congress, 3rd District of Arkansas in 2018, but withdrew

Charles Ward (D)

Age: 42

Residency: Lifelong resident of Washington County

Occupation: Self-employed owner of A Ward Concept, providing custom dirt work, fencing, heavy equipment

Education: Attended Northwest Arkansas Community College

Political Experience: None

FAYETTEVILLE --Voters in the May 24 Democratic Party primary may choose between Josh Moody and Charles Ward as their candidate for Washington County judge.

The Democratic Party nominee will go on to the November general election to face the winner of the Republican Party primary contest between Patrick Deakins, Sharon Lloyd, Mark Scalise and Tom Terminella. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in that primary election, a runoff will be held June 21.

County Judge Joseph Wood is seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

County judges are the chief executive officers for Arkansas county governments, overseeing the county road department and other departments and maintaining county facilities. County judges serve four-year terms. The Washington County judge's salary is $141,470 annually.

Moody, a Fayetteville public school teacher who also works in the county's Juvenile Detention Center, said he wants to change the style of leadership in county government and to change the direction county government has been taking on a number of issues.

"I want to bring the 'red' and the 'blue' together," Moody said. "I want to find ways to encourage civility and to encourage the people on the Quorum Court to work together. There's been a lot of divisive national rhetoric being used that's not really county government-related with some of the resolutions that have been put forward. My election would signal to the Quorum Court that it's time to work together, to stop the infighting and take the time to really compromise."

Moody said a recent plan to raise the pay for Road Department employees is an example of the issues on which county government should be focused. He said county government needs to be aware of employees' needs and their working conditions. He promised to have an open-door policy to listen to anyone who wants to speak to him about county government.

Moody said he doesn't support the current proposal to expand the county's jail.

The Sheriff's Office proposed an expansion of the jail in 2018, citing crowding as a continuing problem. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds but is generally considered at capacity when about 80% of the beds are occupied due to legal requirements for separating different classifications of detainees.

The Quorum Court didn't support the 2018 proposal, opting to have a study done to examine alternatives to incarceration. The county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee was formed to study the problem and suggest solutions.

A more recent proposal prompted by the covid-19 pandemic would add 232 beds and space for things like quarantining detainees for health reasons; intake, medical and courts areas; and storage and administrative areas. That committee is still studying alternatives including a mental health court and expanded pretrial services to get detainees out of jail in less time than the court system traditionally has taken.

The most recent proposal would cost about $20 million if approved by the Quorum Court and take two to three years to complete. Some justices of the peace have proposed using some of Washington County's $46 million in American Rescue Plan money to pay for the expansion, while others have questioned whether a jail expansion would meet federal guidelines for use of the money.

Moody doesn't think the rescue money should be used for a jail expansion when the county hasn't fully explored or implemented any alternative solutions.

"I think we need to have more proactive programs to reduce the number of beds we need at the jail," Moody said. "That's a better return on the taxpayer's dollars."

Ward is also advocating change but said he wants to restore professionalism and accountability to county government. He said the 14 years he spent working in the Road Department gives him insight into how the county should work. The Road Department needs a more comprehensive, forward-looking work program, he said.

"I think they need to slow down a little bit to begin with," Ward said. "We need to evaluate the traffic patterns and the growth patterns to see what we need to be doing in terms of maintenance and building."

Ward said a recent plan to increase the pay of Road Department employees is useful and the county needs to make sure the pay scale doesn't fall behind what is available in other counties, in area cities and in the private sector. Ward said working for the county has other benefits that make the jobs attractive.

"You see a lot of older employees coming to the county trying to get the stability and the retirement package," he said.

The need to identify growth patterns is crucial for county government, Ward said.

"We've got more residents coming into the county every day," he said. "Building our infrastructure in the right ways can provide more commercial opportunities where it makes sense. As the county gets more urban, we need to expand our paved roads and build bridges that can handle the growth."

Ward said he would also focus on expanding broadband internet access to all areas of the county along with rural water development. People living in more rural areas should have access to the essential services they need, he said.

Charles Ward

