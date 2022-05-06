Dennison sworn in as newest Gravette council member

GRAVETTE -- Mike Dennison was sworn in April 28 as the new member at the regular meeting of the Gravette City Council.

After council members accepted the resignation of Ron Theis, who has moved to Cabot, they voted to select Dennison to fill the vacant Ward 1, Position 1 seat. Mayor Kurt Maddox administered the oath of office, and Dennison immediately took his seat on the council.

In the first order of business, council members passed a resolution to declare as surplus three city-owned vehicles that are no longer in use, a 2008 Ford ambulance, a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country van, and a 2007 Dodge Durango.

Margo Thomas was selected as alternate clerk signer following the death of City Clerk Mike von Ree. Thomas was the logical choice since she has already been signing some city checks, officials said.

Those interested in filling the clerk's position will attend the May 12 Committee of the Whole meeting, and someone will be appointed to fill the remainder of the term (through December). A new clerk will be voted on in the November election.

Council members voted to proceed with buying easements for future water line projects. Maddox said the grant money will not cover both the Birmingham Street and the Arkansas 59 projects, and he recommended focusing on the Birmingham Street work. Easement acquisition is estimated to cost $33,750 plus $7,000 in lawyer's fees.

Members also voted to approve Garver Engineering as the engineer for updating the city's zoning code. Maddox noted that the city had used Garver on the last code revision project and their work had been very satisfactory. The estimated cost for the two-year project is $46,317.

Council members passed a resolution affirming the lift station policy clarification. The accompanying paperwork sets out guidelines for repair and maintenance of private lift stations. A resolution was also passed approving adjustments for the 2022 budget.

Council members voted to approve railroad crossing improvements needed to complete the city's walking trail. The railroad will do the work since it is on its right-of-way. The estimated cost of $182,661 will be paid out of the bond fund. Maddox said the city would help where possible in order to lower that cost.

Finance Director Carl Rabey said there was no change in the financial statement since the April 14 Committee of the Whole meeting.

In response to a question from Margo Thomas, Maddox confirmed that there will be an opening on the Planning Commission since Mike Dennison has been serving on the commission and will be resigning his position.