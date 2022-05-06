EDITORIAL: Merit increase

Welcome Dr. Jermall Wright, new superintendent of the Little Rock School District. The topography of central Arkansas and western Mississippi is similar, and the latitudes not far off, so the rest of us won't have to explain to him rolling hills, tornadoes, or hot summers. He should fit in nicely. Especially since he seems so determined to get into the job of educating our kids. Like good principals, good superintendents are hard to find--and the best of them are energetic, eager and passionate.

It's been said, but can't be said enough: Little Rock can't be a great city without a great school system. If Dr. Wright can get us there, he'll deserve a statue somewhere. Good luck to him in his efforts.

We were struck by the story about him in Thursday's paper. It was about his compensation. And before anybody jumps to conclusions: No, we don't think an annual salary of $240,000 is too much for a superintendent of a large city's school district. In a job market, you pay what you must to get the best people. And as an applicant for a job, you take what the market dictates. What a country!

What struck us was this part of the story: ". . . and the board and superintendent will discuss goals for the superintendent and potential bonus pay for achievement of those goals."

Merit pay!

More school boards and superintendents should welcome merit pay, as this board and new superintendent seem to have done. With all the focus on public charter schools lately--and the focus of public charter school opposition--merit pay has been largely ignored over the last half-decade.

But somebody not familiar with the inner workings of public education might not know how many teacher unions oppose merit pay.

Merit pay would give bonuses to teachers who, one would think, perform best in the classroom, as per standardized test scores by their pupils. Either by the scores themselves, or by the improvement of those scores from one year to the next. Or, better yet, both!

The state hands out bonuses to schools every year based on test scores. There have been many pilot programs over the years (funded by government and even private citizens) that have given extra pay to teachers based on performance. But there is much opposition among unions to merit pay classroom to classroom. Maybe because even bad teachers pay union dues.

Surely money can be a motivator for teachers, just as it is for other human beings, such as school superintendents. Quality can be rewarded, and thus encouraged.

But there are other reasons for merit pay than just increasing pay for teachers. Merit pay is also a recognition. Of a job well done. And that can be just as much an encouragement as extra take-home pay.

Gosh, has it been 15 years since researchers at the University of Arkansas studied merit pay programs in Little Rock's school district? Some of us were tickled, although not surprised, at the results. We think the researchers studied merit pay programs at Wakefield Elementary and Meadowcliff Elementary and found that merit pay made teachers feel better about their pay, see themselves as more effective, and feel less that their lower-performing kids were burdens to them.

Both schools saw improvements in the double digits. You can't argue with results. With numbers. With facts. Unless you are the boss of a teachers' union, and must keep all teachers--good, bad and middlin'--in the fold.

There might be hope, now that the Little Rock School District and its new superintendent have signed off on merit pay. At least for him. Do you think the whole school district, then the whole state, could begin to implement more merit pay programs? Maybe base them on what the state government already does for the best schools, and the schools that improve the most?

And perhaps require merit pay in every school, from classroom to classroom, and track students so the system can tell which teachers are doing the best jobs with what they have to work with? And base the bonuses on standardized test scores.

No superficial rankings, please. Basing teacher pay on, say, school attendance isn't what's needed. We doubt that Dr. Wright's contract will pay him a bonus for that.

Instead, let's make education work better. With more merit pay programs. For those who doubt they work, we give them Walmart, Tyson, the U.S. armed forces, your favorite restaurant, the local grocer, media businesses, utility companies, sports coaches, butchers, bakers, candlestick makers . . . .