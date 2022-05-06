Expo draws crowd after 2-year absence





Severe thunderstorm warnings did not stop job-seekers and networkers from attending the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Expo on Thursday.

Business Expo Committee co-chairs Tish Bullard and Courtney Strickland, employees of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said after having to cancel the expo two years in a row due to covid-19, they were excited to be meeting in person this year.

"We have been on hiatus for a few years," said Bullard. "The turnout was extremely wonderful, having over 400 people sign up for the breakfast and an arena full of exhibitors."

Strickland said even though the pandemic canceled their last events, the pause gave them a chance to plan a more successful one this year.

"This expo was a success," said Strickland. "The journey of waiting and preparing was well worth it."

Walking into the arena, the efforts of their hard work was noticeable, with vendors and exhibition booths stretching as far as the eye could see. An admission price of $5 gave attendees access to more than 80 businesses.

Recruiters from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, the Pine Bluff Police Department and the Jefferson County sheriff's office were in attendance while colleges, such as Southeast Arkansas College, UAPB and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, were hoping to attract future enrollees.

Businesses were there not only to recruit their next future employee or customer but also in a friendly exhibition booth competition. From giant prize wheels to smoothie making by bicycle, the most appealing booths received prizes.

Child Care Award National Park College, a community child care resource and referral program providing services in Jefferson County, won the judge's choice award. Central Moloney, manufacturing and distribution of transformers and transformer components, won most informative and UAPB won most creative.

Jamal Gordon, owner of the Leaf Cigar Lounge, manages chamber programs, including Arkansas Scholars, Junior Leadership Pine Bluff, Jefferson County Farm Family and the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network. He said he was glad to see the Business Expo back in action.

Gordon oversees the chamber membership division and said to see so many of the chamber members participating in the expo provided an excellent networking opportunity, along with opportunities for learning.

Fellow businesspeople to noncompeting business owners offered informational packets and insights about their companies to visitors at their booths. Others enjoyed free food and snacks offered by selected vendors.

As the clouds begin to darken the sky and the rain began to pour, attendance started to dwindle, according to Bullard, but said the slower pace allowed businesses an opportunity to network with one another.

"The rain slowed down the crowd a little," she said.

The Business Expo Committee did keep things in motion until the very last person walked out the Pine Bluff Convention Center doors. Betty Bradshaw, Charles Failla, Janet Hartz, Mary Liddell, Damaris Mims, Kandy Moore and Deborah Pyland made up the Business Expo Community along with Bullard and Strickland.

"It was definitely a team effort," said Strickland. "Several representatives from various businesses within our community came together to plan and execute and it was just a success."





Tommy May, retired chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corp., embraces Patricia Royal, Chamber of Commerce redcoat and justice of the peace. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





