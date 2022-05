FAQ

'A Sense of Place'

WHAT -- "A Sense of Place," the title of the members' show at Fenix Arts, refers to the emotive bonds and attachments people develop or experience in particular locations and environments. The show includes around 40 paintings.

WHEN -- 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Fenix Arts, Mount Sequoyah Center in the Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

COST -- Free; artwork for sale

INFO -- 530-6023; fenixarts.org