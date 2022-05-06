Fort Smith Police investigating Thursday morning shooting that stemmed from ‘rolling disturbance’

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one seriously injured.

Aric Mitchell , spokesman for the Police Department, wrote in a news release police responded to a shooting at 1:17 a.m. Thursday stemming from a "rolling disturbance" between several people in at least two vehicles. It appears the people exchanged gunfire in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive and 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue, Mitchell said.

He said a man believed to be involved in the incident was shot in the face. The man, who was not identified, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition as of about 6 a.m. Thursday.

No one has been arrested, but detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing multiple crime scenes, according to Mitchell.

Police are asking residents and business owners who live or work in the involved areas to review their security cameras and call either 911 or (479) 709-5000 if they have video of the incident. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is also encouraged to call.