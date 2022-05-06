Foundation awards scholarships

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to local students. High school seniors from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County were eligible to apply, according to a news release.

Recipients listed by school are:

PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL

Ed Brown Memorial Scholarship -- Braelyn Starks - $3,500.

Jack Robey Scholarship – Pine Bluff -- Charlston Colen - $1,000.

Pine Bluff High School Class of 1962 Scholarship -- Miracle Anderson - $500.

Strickland Scholarship -- Shabrea Rusley - $1,500.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES

Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership Scholarship -- Chandler Wilson - $5,000.

DOLLARWAY HIGH SCHOOL

Gene Lyon Memorial Scholarship -- Mya Tolbert - $500 (4-year renewable).

WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL

Watson Chapel High School Class of 1973 Scholarship -- Ja-Kiya Farris - $500.

Jack Robey Scholarship – Watson Chapel -- Anna Falls - $1,000.

WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL

O.C. Hauber Rotary Scholarship -- Anna Harris - $2,500 (4-year renewable).

Bridge Fund Scholarship -- Samara Pendergrass - $5,000.

PROGRAM BACKGROUND

Scholarships were awarded in general areas, but not limited to sports, history, library sciences, English, education, healthcare and hospital administration.

"Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students," said Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. "These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf."

Scholarships are managed by Arkansas Community Foundation. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria and is for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities, intended college majors or pursuing a graduate degree.

More information is available online at https://www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/