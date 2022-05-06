Today

FIRST FRIDAY — Pet-a-palooza, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., on the square in Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org .

NATURE JOURNALING — 1 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.

FRIDAY DATE NIGHT — Pottery Wheel, 4-6 p.m. every Friday in May, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48. communitycreativecenter.org .

“THE REVOLUTIONISTS” — Four strong women come together during the French Revolution, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 8 p.m. May 12-14; 2 p.m. May 15, Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. $20 & up.arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

Saturday

MILKWEED GIVEAWAY — 9-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free; donations welcome. shilohmuseum.org.

“CIVIL WAR IN BENTON COUNTY: UNTOLD STORIES” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

SUPER SATURDAY — Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BASICS OF COMIC STORYTELLING — With John Lucas, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MOSTLY FICTION USED BOOK SALE — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

LITTLE CRAFT SHOW — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale.Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

HISTORIC CEMETERY TOUR — Hosted by the Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Call 855-2335 for reservations.

ARTRAGEOUS PARADE — 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

BATTLEFIELD TOUR — 3 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.

THUNDER THROUGH THE VALLEY MOTORCYCLE PARADE — 4 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free.TheSteelHorseRally.com.