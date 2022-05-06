Georgia RB taken aback by Arkansas offer





Receiving a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas on Monday was a 'wow' moment for running back Jordan Louie.

Louie, 6-0, 215 pounds, played his junior season at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul Bryant before transferring to Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek last week.

Since arriving at his new school, Louie gained his first offer from Tennessee Tech with others from the Hogs, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Arkansas State University, Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic also coming his way.

"It really surprised me," Louie said of Arkansas' offer. "It really hit me like, 'Wow'. It was like one of my first big Power 5 offers, especially coming from the SEC."

Meadowcreek Coach Todd Wofford is known to push his players and that's benefited Louie's recruitment. Wofford was hired in January after serving as the assistant head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Suwanee Collins Hill.

Prior to Collins Hill, Wofford was the head coach at Central Gwinnett for 10 years from 2010-19. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said Wofford is great at promoting his players.

"One of the best in the South," Lemming said. "He let me use Central Gwinnett High School for years to be the school where I had all the top prospects meet me. Even promotes his borderline kids very well. Great guy to work with."

Texas, North Carolina, USC, North Carolina State and others have also inquired about Louie. He plans to set a trip to Fayetteville when the Mustangs complete spring practice.

"Once that's over, I'll be free, and that's when I'll get everything set up," Louie said. "Probably sometime in June."

Louie rushed 76 times for 721 yards, 11 touchdowns and had 54 receptions for 489 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 450 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith visited Meadowcreek on Monday and spoke with Louie and his parents that evening.

"Coach Smith is a great guy, and he's straight forward with you about who he wants," Louie said. "He said I'm going to be real with you Jordan. I need that dog. The dog who will run and catch."

Smith is widely respected in Georgia after developing Cedar Grove High School into a powerhouse as head coach. He won Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018 while compiling a 67-14-1 record in six seasons before joining Georgia State's staff in March 2019.

"The vibe I got, is he's a cool guy," Louie said. "He's a cool guy you can have a strong bond with. That you can connect with well because of the vibe he gives off. He's like a coach that's going to mean business but at the same time he'll feel like a brother or someone that can take care of you."

Versatility describes Louie's skill set while also having a strong football IQ.

"I'm a back that can catch. I can move out to the slot and play a little receiver if I need to," Louie said. "I know when to hit the hole when to bounce it outside. I know what I'm doing before the play starts."

Louie went from Paul Bryant with an enrollment of about 1,000 students to Meadowcreek with an enrollment of about 2,600.

"It was a struggle because it's big and there [are] a lot of rooms," Louie said. "It's way bigger than my other school."

While adjusting to a much bigger school presented some challenges, his new teammates welcomed him with open arms.

"It was like we've been knowing each other for a long time," Louie said.

Louie has a 3.2 grade-point average but expects it to bump up to 3.4 soon. He's looking to major in business or sports medicine in college.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News

Jordan Louie highlights

arkansasonline.com/56louie/





Jordan Louie





