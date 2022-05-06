Golden Lions come in third in PGA play

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's golf team closed out the season tied for third place in the PGA Collegiate Minority Championship at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale.

The Golden Lions' 38-over par finish tied with Alabama State University as the two teams shared third-place honors. UAPB placed second in the SWAC Fall Invitational, second in the SWAC Men's Spring Championship, and finished ranked among the top-three HBCU golf programs in the country.

Sophomore Patrick Mwendapole led the way for UAPB with a top-five finish on the individual leaderboard, shooting 4-over 218, followed by sophomore Jamie Moliner who finished 10th, shooting 9-over 223.

Senior Grayson Martin carded a three-round 226 to tie for 16th. Senior Joshua McCray finished the tournament tied for 24th, shooting 16-over 230.

Sophomore Nikolas Pitiris rounded out the team score, tied for 32nd at 19-over 233.