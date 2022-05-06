Group seeks volunteers to pack meals for refugees

FAYETTEVILLE -- The nonprofit MULTIPLi will be spearheading an effort in Northwest Arkansas to pack 285,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees. This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4 at the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club.

The effort needs volunteers willing to work a two-hour shift.

Josh Foliart, MULTIPLi founder and CEO, views this as a chance to bring the Northwest Arkansas community together to address an urgent need.

Interested participants can learn more here; multipliglobal.com/Ukraine.