DEAR HELOISE: Several times a year, I have seen write-ups about folks who did not read their owner's manual for their automatic garage door opener and they placed an LED lightbulb in the opener. If you read the instructions in your manual, it usually tells you not to use LED lightbulbs because they interfere with the electronics of the door openers. Please, no LED lightbulbs in garage openers. You must use an incandescent or CFL bulb.

-- Jack C., Westerville, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Last night, I took out my dentures to clean them, and I was out of my normal cleaning tablets. I had heard that regular toothpaste can scratch dentures. Then I thought about your favorite "workhorse" -- vinegar. I covered my dentures with water and added about a tablespoon of vinegar. Then, for good measure, I added about 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. I let them sit for about 15-20 minutes, rinsed them and they were clean!

-- Alice M., New Braunfels, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Recently I saw a woman on the internet talking about things she does to keep her expenses down. I was impressed by how sensible her ideas were. Here are a few of them:

1. Save junk mail to use as kindling to start a fire in your fireplace.

2. Unplug electricity-using things when not in use. It'll lower your electric bill.

3. We buy too many useless things. How many T-shirts do you really need?

4. Buy quality (on sale) and never buy on impulse. Look around. Can you get it cheaper someplace else? Take care of what you buy. Keep it clean, and it'll last a long time.

5. Use coupons. It adds up at the checkout stand.

-- Chuck Y., Independence, Mo.

DEAR READER: Now with inflation so rampant, we all can use hints on how to save money and live better with less buying power.

DEAR HELOISE: With these warmer days ahead, I'd like to remind people to make sure their pets have clean water bowls with clear, clean water. If you have water bowls outside, make sure there is nothing green -- no mold in their bowls. If you wouldn't drink from a dirty glass, then why should your pet have to drink from a dirty water bowl? Don't forget to walk your dogs either early in the morning or at night when the pavement has cooled off.

-- Annette L., Glendale, Ariz.

