Home Movies

"Kin" (TV-MA, 50 minutes, DVD and Blu-ray) Gritty and compelling, season one of this eight-episode Irish drama series, which premiered on AMC+ on Sept. 9, concerns contentious yet tight-knit crime family the Kinsellas, who are increasingly at odds with a powerful drug cartel, leading to violent confrontations. With Ciaran Hinds, Charlie Cox, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen; Peter McKenna is executive producer/creator/writer.

"Clean" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand, DVD, Blu-ray) Lacking ambition and attempting to compensate with torrents of violence, this crime mystery observes garbage collector Clean (Adrien Brody) as he attempts to redeem his troubled past. But when his good intentions make him a target of a local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to reconcile with his past. With Mykelti Williamson, RZA, John Bianco; directed by Paul Solet.

"The Tale of King Crab" (aka "Re Granchio") (not rated, 1 hour, 45 minutes, On Demand) An ambitious folklore adventure in which Luciano (Gabriele Silli), a wanderer in a remote late 19th-century Italian village, is plagued by alcohol abuse, romantic woe, and a conflict with the prince of the region over the right of passage through an ancient gateway. When the quarrel escalates, Luciano is exiled to the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego where, along with highly motivated gold-diggers, he searches for a mythical treasure in hopes of achieving redemption. Directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis. Subtitled.

"Unplugging" (R, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) When their relationship loses its spark, Jeanine (Eva Longoria) and Dan (Matt Walsh) head off on a quiet digital detox weekend in a remote mountain town. But what starts as the perfect getaway in this romantic comedy quickly spirals out of control. With Keith David, Lea Thompson; directed by Debra Neil-Fisher.

"Brut Force" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A neo-noir in which recently fired reporter Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington) hears that someone has been harassing vineyard workers in her central California hometown; she starts investigating, which leads her to uncover a trail of violence and crime. With Tyler Posey, Vico Escorcia, Patricia Velasquez; written and directed by Eve Symington.