• Cyril Ngo of Paris, a supervisor at a store on rue de la Paix not far from the French capital's opera house, said passersby had no idea what was going on as four armed men held up a Chanel jewelry boutique in broad daylight and escaped on two motorcycles in about 10 minutes.

• Jacob Harris of the Michigan Lottery said it's "pretty unusual" for such a large prize to remain unclaimed as the deadline closes in, but a cool $1 million has yet to be claimed by a Powerball winner, with the state's school aid fund next in line.

• Shawn Williams of New York City is "looking ahead to a brighter future" that will include a $10.5 million settlement of his civil-rights lawsuit after he spent 24 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a neighbor, a conviction that was overturned when a witness recanted.

• Andy Gipson, Mississippi agriculture commissioner, declared "we are at war with the criminal element in this city; nothing less than war," as state officials announced an initiative to alleviate a logjam of court cases in and around Jackson, where the county has more than 2,700 open cases.

• Rick Edmonds, a state representative from Baton Rouge, cited "a critical teacher shortage that has arrived at our doorstep" before the House unanimously passed his bill trying to draw retirees back to the classroom by increasing the amount they can earn without reducing their pensions.

• Isaiah Robert Louise Baskins Jr. of Macon, Ga., was indicted on charges that he used the identities of seven North Carolina residents to forge deeds and have their property transferred to him.

• Julia Dale of the Michigan unemployment agency described jobless aid as "a critical lifeline" for those affected by the pandemic as the state said thousands more claimants won't have to pay back millions of dollars because of government confusion over eligibility.

• John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, encouraged people to stay up to date on covid-19 vaccinations as hurricane season approaches and brings the possibility of congregate sheltering as he headed for his second booster shot.

• Rubbin Sarpong of Millville, N.J., was sentenced to 14 years in prison for an online dating scheme in which the FBI says he and co-conspirators, most of whom live in Ghana, posed as U.S. military personnel and stole $1.75 million from more than 40 victims, "wooing them with words of love."