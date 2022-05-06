KABF movie now streaming

Writer, video artist, journalist and filmmaker J.T. Tarpley's long-awaited (in some circles, at least) documentary about Little Rock's community-operated radio station, "88.3 FM & The Voice of the People," begins streaming for free today on 883doc.com.

Tarpley says the 104 minute film will be available on the site for two weeks (until May 16) as a "totally free, no email/data soliciting" project, and "that once it's down, it's down."

While the film is streaming for free, there is a "pay-if-you want" link on the webpage.

While rough cuts of the film have screened before, this version has had the benefit of "a few hundred nips and tucks," Tarpley said.

Unless it has been radically altered, the film concentrates on a single week in the life of the radio station KABF in January 2017, just prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the country's 45th president.

The film contains footage of the Women's March in Little Rock, and documents the 80th birthday of radio icon John Cain, who has been on KABF since the station went on the air in 1984.