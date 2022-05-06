LIVE! in NWA: Juke Joint opens on Fayetteville square

"The Juke Joint Project: An Exhibit" opens at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Tony Redman from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pryor Center at 1 E. Center St. on the downtown Fayetteville square. Music Education Initiative Executive Director Orson Weems says that people are "going to be surprised to see that it's actually something that they can touch and walk through." Musical performances to accompany the exhibit will be posted to the Pryor Center's website, pryorcenter.uark.edu, as information becomes available. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and regular hours to visit the exhibit will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of June. "The Juke Joint," built of period-aged cypress and tin, was originally created by designer Kaki Hockersmith.

ELSEWHERE

• Soul Nite with Ms. Val Harding & Wall Street Band happens at 9 p.m. May 6 ($10-20) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. musicmovesar.com/events.

• Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town perform at 7 p.m. May 8 ($30 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Doors open at 6 p.m. for Old Crow Medicine Show with Brittany Spencer May 12 on the Momentary Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org/calendar/brittney-spencer-and-old-crow-medicine-show.

• Little River Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($5-$85) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic.

• Pat Byrne and Beat Root Revival with support from Meadow Makers perform at 7 p.m. May 7 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville. Free but registration required at EventBrite. Search Black Fret.

