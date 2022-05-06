Police beat: LR man arrested, faces drug counts

LR man arrested, faces drug counts

A Little Rock man is facing an array of gun and drug felony charges after police and DEA agents arrested him Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Members of the Little Rock Police Department's Street Narcotics Detail and DEA agents served search warrants at three residences in the city and arrested Michael White, 48, on a federal warrant at his job around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The searches at the three homes -- at 29 Fairmont Drive, 2100 Brown St. and 3213 W. 23rd St. -- recovered a variety of drugs including hydrocodone tablets, Xanax tablets, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, promethazine and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a Ruger .22 caliber pistol and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

White is charged with the following: three counts of maintaining a drug premises, two each of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns and possession of a firearm by a certain person, eight drug possession counts, one count of trafficking cocaine and one possession of drug paraphernalia count.