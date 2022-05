One person was killed in a collision on U.S. 412 in rural Madison County on Wednesday night, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Stacy Williams, 62, of Green Forest, died around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday while making a turn on U.S. 412. Williams' 2016 Hyundai was struck head-on by a 2005 Ford while attempting to cross the eastbound lane toward Marble.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision.