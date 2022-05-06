Man, 58, killed in Pine Bluff shooting, police say

A 58-year-old man was found shot to death early Friday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers went to the Beech Street Apartments in the 2100 Block of Beech Street in reference to someone having been shot, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. When the officers arrived, they found a dead man lying on the ground between the two buildings of the apartments, the release states.

The man was later identified by authorities as Clyde Scott of Pine Bluff.

Police said no suspects or motives were known at the time of the release, as the investigation had just begun.

The man's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the detective division at (870) 730-2096.

This is Pine Bluff 's 11th homicide this year.