Mother's Day 2022: Democrat-Gazette readers share what they love about their moms, mother figures

In honor of Mother's Day this Sunday, we asked our readers to share what they love most about their mothers or the mother figures in their lives.

Below are some of the thoughts readers shared with us.

Responses have been edited for grammar and clarity.

“After losing her first husband to gun violence when she was 9 months pregnant with their seventh child, my mom worked hard for seven years to raise and provide for them on her own. She remarried seven years later and had 5 more children. She and her second husband blended together to raise and support their 14 children and created a loving and beautiful family. Now six years after his demise, she continues to fight against inflammation daily to maintain an active life and enjoy her 12 living children, 38 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! She is my 'shero (heroine)' for life!”

- April Dawn Agnew of Little Rock

“Her strength to face adversity, and love for her family.”

- Frances Baggett of Alexander

“My mom passed away recently and I find her in the things I say, memories I recall and although it’s been 6 months, the life moments that happen, that make me reach for the phone to text or call her, have given me an additional gift from her. I now have a full view of how very important to me our relationship was; how much I learned from, and of her, and how much of her she left behind, instilled [in] us all. Myself and 13 grandkids all carry more of her than her memory. Thank you Mom, I miss you so very much, I love you.”

- Heather Shatzer, of Sherwood

“Her Loving Heart!”

- Debra Bryant of Little Rock

“She makes me feel special.”

- Ellen Tolley of Perryville

“I loved my mother's sense of humor and her love of music. My eight siblings and I enjoyed the jokes and how my mother loved all kinds of music. She taught us how to laugh and enjoy life. She made people laugh and she would often call up family and friends to play ‘Happy Birthday’ on the piano. We miss the joy she brought to those who knew her.”

- Deborah Springer Suttlar of Little Rock

“I love that my mother cares with all her being! She is the mother of eight children, and one would think that alone would exhaust all her energy. However, at nearly 70 years old, she keeps going and trying to improve the lives of others. Even if what she is doing is of little to no benefit to herself, is taxing on her physically or even financially, she spends long hours working thinking about how the results will benefit others. If she is doing the work, rest assured, she has someone else in mind that it will benefit.”

- Melisha Griffin of Sherwood

“Her unconditional love and support. She is always there for me when I need her.”

- Melissa Bradley, of Little Rock

“Her grace & compassion to others. She always shows the light of Jesus to everyone in her life.”

- Mike Atland of Conway

“I miss her laugh. She would clap her hands together once, throw her head back and give the most joyous laugh.”

- Leata Plummer of Benton

“My mother is creative and multi-talented! She can make flower arrangements and door wreaths from scraps. She can sew and used to make all our outfits. She can cook, she can sing, she is smart. She went to nursing school later in life and graduated tops in her class! There’s not much she couldn’t do if she set her mind to it.”

- Teresa Murphy of Conway

“Bringing me up in [a] Christian home and instilling those values in my two sisters and I.”

- Woodrow West of Pine Bluff