NATURALS 9, CARDINALS 6

Four of the first five batters in Northwest Arkansas' lineup Thursday had three hits each as the Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals in front of an announced crowd of 3,125 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Naturals trailed 5-2 going to the top of the sixth inning but took the lead for good after getting solo home runs from Brhet Bewley and Tucker Bradley, as well as RBI singles from Seuly Matias, Nate Eaton and Logan Porter.

Nick Loftin added a two-run home run in the seventh for the Naturals.