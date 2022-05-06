



Boeing headquarters shifting to D.C. area

Boeing Co. said Thursday that it will move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, where company executives would be closer to key federal government officials.

The company said it will use its campus in Arlington, Va., as its new headquarters, and it plans to develop a research and technology hub in the area.

"The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said.

Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned last year on a promise to draw new businesses and jobs to the state.

Boeing is a major defense contractor, and the move will put executives close to Pentagon leaders. Rival defense contractors including General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are already based in the Washington area.

-- The Associated Press

Small companies get First Horizon grants

First Horizon Corp. is awarding $45,000 to three small businesses in Central Arkansas to recognize resilient companies in communities the bank serves.

Visiting Angels of Central Arkansas, a home health care company serving several communities, won $30,000; Progressive Eye Center & Boutique of North Little Rock was awarded $10,000; and SUGA Performance & Fitness, a wellness center in Conway, won $5,000.

"Strong businesses are the cornerstone of strong communities, and championing those businesses is at the heart of everything we do," said Jay Meador, the bank's Central Arkansas market president. "First Horizon provides capital and counsel to local businesses and we look forward to working with exceptional companies."

Funding will help Visiting Angels expand. "The prize money gives us the resources to expand our caregiver recruitment efforts so we never have to turn families away due to lack of staffing ever again," said Michael Martin, company director.

Across its footprint, First Horizon awarded $1 million to 57 small businesses in six states.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index closes with a loss of 30.06

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 805.05, down 30.06.

"Equity markets sold off sharply with the consumer, discretionary and information technology sectors underperforming as rising bond yields forced investors to reconsider the prospects for economic growth against the Federal Reserve's attempt to engineer a soft landing," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



