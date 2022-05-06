Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Krystle Owen, 35, of 201 Oak Hills Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Owen was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Billy Yarbrough, 57, of 18636 Cozy Cabin Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Yarbrough was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kyle Boyle, 35, of 531 Pool St. in Decatur, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Boyle was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Bill Beasley, 47, of 1701 N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of battery and two counts of domestic battering. Beasley was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Lukus Pennington, 29, of 1003 N. C St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Pennington was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Joseph Mock, 64, of 1050 N. Britt St., Apartment H10 in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Mock was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.