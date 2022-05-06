Oaklawn begins its final weekend of racing season

HOT SPRINGS -- A new stakes race at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort seems an ideal setup for the program favorite.

Oaklawn's first day of its final weekend of racing for the 2021-22 season will feature the $150,000 1-mile Natural State Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares 3 years old and up. The race is the eighth of 10 on the track's card. Post time is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. today.

Racing at Oaklawn will continue through Sunday, the final day of the racetrack's longest season since it opened in 1904. The 2021-22 season started on Dec. 3.

The first running of the Natural State Breeders' joins Saturday's 1 1/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship for Arkansas-bred horses 3 years old and up as a two-turn championship event for state-bred fillies and mares.

Hot Springs resident John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable representative The Mary Rose is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in today's feature race. Emmanuel Esquivel is set to ride The Mary Rose, a 5-year-old daughter of Macho Uno trained by John Ortiz.

"She's doing great," Ortiz said Wednesday from his barn at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. "When the condition book came out, this is the spot we were looking to."

Ortiz also trains WSS Racing's Barber Road, an entrant in Churchill's Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Ortiz said he plans to fly into Hot Springs today and leave after the Natural State Breeders' for his return flight to Louisville.

The Mary Rose finished third in the Arkansas Breeders' Championship last season, but Ortiz said it was not considered an option this weekend.

"Last year, the only race going two turns was against the boys," Ortiz said. "That made sense. Brad Cox [then The Mary Rose's trainer] did a great job putting the horse in that spot. Since then, we've decided to keep her only going two turns. Now that we have the girls' version of this stakes, that's exactly where we need to be."

The Mary Rose cruised away to a 5 1/2 length win against open optional-claiming mares over 1 mile and 1/16th in 1:45.48 at Oaklawn on Feb. 27, but she struggled to a fifth-place finish at the same distance in the Latonia Stakes on the Polytrack surface at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

Polytrack is a synthetic racing surface composed of polypropylene, rubber, and silica. Oaklawn's track is made of a more common composition of dirt, sand, and silt.

"I just don't think she cared at all for that [surface]," Ortiz said. "We gave her about a week to recover, and then she shipped right back to Hot Springs."

Dan Pietz trains Richard Christian's and J & J Thoroughbred's Too Pretty, the Natural State Breeders' 9-2 second choice. A 5-year-old daughter of Alternation, Too Pretty finished third in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Downthedustyroads Stakes on March 5. Francisco Arrieta is her listed rider.

Third choices at 5-1 are Randy Patterson's and Randy Morse's Connie K, a 4-year-old daughter of Street Strategy who won the Downthedustyroad, and John Carver's Summer Shoes.

Summer Shoes, by Commander's Shoes, is trained by Tom Swearingen, with Geovanni Franco her listed rider in the Natural State Breeders'. She has won her last two starts but has not yet raced beyond 6 furlongs.

"She deserves a chance to compete in it, I think," Swearingen said. "I think we'll be OK [going two turns]."