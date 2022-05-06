BASKETBALL

Grizzlies’ Brooks suspended

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the NBA Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the best-of-seven series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton is wearing a brace and will be sidelined indefinitely, said Coach Steve Kerr, who has called the play dirty. Payton was injured in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss Tuesday night when Brooks hit him across the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm after driving for a layup. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. The Warriors said Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that Kerr said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

GOLF

Day holds Wells Fargo lead

Three years and 364 days since his last victory, Jason Day describes himself as “obsessed” with honing his new swing and improving his results, even if he never gets back to No. 1 in the world. There wasn’t much room for improvement Thursday as Day shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Dahmen was a shot back on what could be the best day for scoring at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, with rain, wind and unseasonably cool temperatures in the forecast through Sunday. The 34-year-old Day has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back, and he says it feels solid with every club except the driver. His renewed dedication and relative good health are encouraging signs from a player who won eight times in a 15-month span in 2015-16, including the PGA Championship and the Players Championship. Day’s last win came in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo moved to the Maryland suburbs of Washington this year because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 67 and is tied for 17th. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 69 and is tied for 60th. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 71 and is tied for 106th place.

Two tied at Simmons Open

Tom Whitney and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez both fired a 7-under 65 to share the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open in College Grove, Tenn., Thursday. Six golfers — including Zach Fischer of Benton — are tied for third, one shot behind the leaders. Former University of Arkansas golfers Tag Ridings and Nicolas Echavarria are in the mix after both fired 5-under 67s at The Grove Course. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 74.

Olesen in front in England

Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead after the opening round of the British Masters on Thursday in his bid to end a four-year title drought and get his career back on track after a damaging court case. Olesen’s last win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain shot a 3-over 75.

FOOTBALL

Jones home after crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution. Stephen Jones, the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys, updated his father’s condition to The Associated Press. Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries. A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details.

Chargers sign LB Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers added another veteran to their defense, signing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season and was second on the team with five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. Van Noy was released by the Patriots in March. The 6-3, 250-pound Van Noy was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014 before being traded to New England in 2016. He appeared in three consecutive Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He returned to New England last season after being released.

TENNIS

Nadal saves 4 match points

A day after rushing from his victory to watch Real Madrid play Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals, Rafael Nadal needed the same fighting spirit as his favorite team showed to avoid his own elimination at the Madrid Open. The “Yes we can!” chants that echoed at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday were also present at the “Caja Magica” on Thursday after Nadal saw himself against the ropes, like Madrid was the night before. While Madrid scored twice in the final minutes to force extra time and defeat Man City, Nadal saved four match points to secure a three-set win over David Goffin and reach the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Nadal will next face Carlos Alcaraz, the youngster touted by many in Spain as Nadal’s successor. The ninth-ranked Alcaraz marked his 19th birthday by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Tournament organizers greeted him with a cake on the court after the match. The fourth-ranked Nadal needed more than three hours to defeat the 60th-ranked Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) in only his second match after a six-week layoff because of a rib stress fracture.