BASEBALL

’Cats stun No. 1 Vols

Alonzo Rubalcaba's two-out single in the bottom of the 13th inning allowed Kentucky to upset top-ranked Tennessee 3-2 in SEC play Thursday night at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky.

Rubalcaba's game-winner came off Mark McLaughlin, the sixth Tennessee pitcher, on a two-ball, two-strike offering. McLaughlin retired the first two batters of the 13th inning on a strikeout and a fly out, but gave up a triple to John Thrasher before Rubalcaba's hit, his third of the game.

Tyler Guilfoil, the fourth Kentucky pitcher, went the final six innings to pick up the victory. Guilfoil struck out 5, walked 2 and allowed 1 hit.

Oraj Anu and Hunter Jump each hit home runs for Kentucky (25-20, 8-14 SEC). Tennessee (41-5, 19-3) managed five hits, three by second baseman Jorel Ortega.