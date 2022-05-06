Ohtani strikes out 11 in Fenway pitching debut

BOSTON -- Shohei Ohtani left his mark on Fenway Park with the finest two-way performance since Babe Ruth himself.

Pitching at the historic ballpark for the first time, Ohtani struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and added two hits -- one of them a 109 mph line drive that banged off the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his No. 17 out of the pitcher's slot on the manual scoreboard.

"I hope you don't start taking that for granted. Like it's old hat," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said of Ohtani's skills. "It's just so unusual. It's otherworldly, on this level of this game."

The display came during Los Angeles' 8-0 win over Boston Thursday that included a five-run eighth inning in the ballpark where Ruth debuted in 1914 and played six seasons before the Red Sox sold him to the Yankees.

In the fourth, Ohtani hit a 389-foot single that was about a foot shy of being a home run. In the eighth, he singled off the left-field wall to drive in one run, then scored as the Angels turned a 2-0 game into a blowout.

Ohtani (3-2) also induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters -- a career high, and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.

"It's one of my favorite ballparks," said Ohtani, who has batted .302 with two home runs in 10 games at Fenway. "I was looking forward to pitching here."

Ohtani's start was pushed back two days because of groin tightness and came about 14 hours after the Angels scored six times in the 10th inning to beat the Red Sox 10-5. As the designated hitter in that contest, Ohtani walked in the ninth and walked and scored in the 10th.

"To be honest, I was pretty fatigued," he said. "My body was pretty tired. I tried to get to sleep as early as possible and get enough sleep and rest. I think I was able to do that."

Jared Walsh had four RBI, curling a two-run home run around the left-field foul pole in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single to chase Tanner Houck (2-2), and Walsh added a two-run dribbler through the shifted infield to make it 7-0.

ASTROS 3, TIGERS 2 Kyle Tucker's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Houston to defeat Detroit, which tied the game in the top half of the inning on Jeimer Candelario's two-run home run.

GUARDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Steven Kwan hit the first home run of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and Cleveland beat Toronto.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 3 Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm to help Baltimore over Minnesota.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 3 Mike Zunino hit a three-run home run in Tampa Bay's four-run fourth inning and the Rays held on to defeat Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 10, REDS 5 Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee's six home runs in another win over Cincinnati. The major league-worst Reds have dropped to 20 of 21 overall.

CARDINALS 7, GIANTS 1 Yadier Molina hit his first home run of the season and Tommy Edman had three hits and drove in three runs as St. Louis defeated San Francisco.

METS 8, PHILLIES 7 New York erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte's tiebreaking double to beat Philadelphia.

PADRES 2, MARLINS 1 Manny Machado hit two home runs and Nick Martinez (2-3) worked seven solid innings as San Diego defeated Miami.

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 7 Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season -- both three-run shots -- for Colorado in a win over Washington. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

NY Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3