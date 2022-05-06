Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning May 6

• REYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will host its annual Mission/Women's Day program at 2 p.m. May 15. The guest speaker will be Earnestine Murphy of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. "All are welcome to fellowship and witness another great worship experience with other saints from throughout this great metropolitan area of Pine Bluff," a spokesman said.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on May 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays.

New Community still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

mFIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, July 17-22, according to a news release.

