Police: El Dorado shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

El Dorado police are investigating a shooting that left two people, a man and a woman, critically wounded early Thursday.

Officers responded shortly before 4:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Wilson Street. A woman told dispatchers that she had been beaten and shot.

Police said a man who was at the residence had also been shot. Both victims were transported to Medical Center of South Arkansas.

The man remained hospitalized at Medical Center of South Arkansas on Thursday night and the woman was transported to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment of critical injuries, according to authorities.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.