Pine Bluff letter

Praying, preaching

by Larry Walker Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:24 a.m.

Editor, The Commercial:

Good morning, Arkansas!

Three million, 18 thousand and four people in the state of Arkansas that the Holy Spirit has begun to show a significant change in the appearance of the people: by the delivering Power of the Spirit of the Lord.

In Pine Bluff, every day at 12:15 at the end of South Main and Harding Street, we are praying and preaching deliverance. The church is attending in prayer. We are in Stuttgart, Little Rock -- University and Asher Avenue on Fridays (3 p.m.-5 p.m.), North Little Rock-JFK and McCain Blvd. on Sundays (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) and also in Conway.

The 10 most wicked cities in Arkansas according to the FBI are Osceola, Fort Smith, El Dorado, Hot Springs, Newport, Helena-West Helena, West Memphis, Fordyce, Pine Bluff and Little Rock. We are impacting some of these cities already!

"Boots on the ground!" Our motivation is St. Luke 4:18!

Your continued prayers and support are greatly appreciated.

Your brother in the Lord Jesus,

Larry O. Walker, area prophet

