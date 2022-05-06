Prior Crawford County justices of the peace in District 4 run for reelection

Crawford County

Justice of the Peace

District 4

Lloyd Cole (R)

Age: 71

Residency: Crawford County for 26 years

Occupation: Retired state parole officer; retired Army

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, University of Wisconsin

Political experience: Crawford County justice of the peace, District 4, for 14 years, starting in 2004

Michael Morrison (R)

Age: 27

Residency: Crawford County for 15 years

Occupation: Public service representative for federal government

Education: Master’s degree in public service, Clinton School of Public Service; bachelor’s degree in political science, University of Arkansas

Political experience: Crawford County justice of the peace for District 4, 2020 to present

VAN BUREN -- Two candidates vying to represent District 4 on the Crawford County Quorum Court have experience as a justice of the peace.

Republican Michael Morrison has served as a justice of the peace for two years, although boundaries were recently redrawn as a result of the 2020 census.

Republican Lloyd Cole has been a justice of the peace off and on since 2004.

The two opposed each other in the 2020 election for a justice of the peace seat.

The Republican primary winner May 24 will be the only name on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

Justices of the peace serve on the Quorum Court, the legislative branch of county government. They meet at least once a month.

Arkansas justices of the peace serve two-year terms and cannot be paid annually, according to state statute. In Crawford County, justices of the peace are paid $500 per meeting.

Morrison and Cole both said they are running because they enjoy serving the community.

Morrison said he thinks District 4 constituents want their tax dollars spent wisely and to have their ideas heard by their representatives. Crawford County is fortunate in that there aren't a lot of glaring issues in the area, and it has great people working in all its offices, he said.

"So I think one of the things that we need to look at is, what is the best way for our personnel to act and to interact with the public," Morrison said. "Are our tax dollars being allocated correctly, is everything working as it should? And I think that's one of the things that we looked at this last cycle, we just put out or have been working on a new handbook to update it to give the employees the better tools that they need to do their jobs."

"I'm just excited about the future and the possibilities of increasing economic development for small businesses, medium businesses and large businesses, because Crawford County is a great spot to be, and of course Van Buren and my district is a wonderful spot to live and grow and start a business, or even continue on with a business," he added.

Cole noted he helped the county build its current jail during his last term as justice of the peace.

"Its got additional land around it that can be expanded," Cole said. "And we built the same model that they have up in Fayetteville so that we could have a fewer number of deputies watching them, so it was more efficient. So it turned out great for the county."

Cole said he thinks constituents want the county to be accountable with its finances, and they don't want an increase in taxes.

"So the major thing that's going on for the voters to be concerned about is just having somebody to protect their interest and making sure that bad decisions aren't being made that hurt people as far as taxes or jobs and stuff like that," he said.