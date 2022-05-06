Race to the finish line

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas baseball team has been leading the SEC West since opening conference play with a three-game sweep of Kentucky at home.

But the No. 3 Razorbacks (34-11, 14-7) aren’t running away with the division.

No. 18 Auburn (31-14, 12-9), No. 19 LSU (30-14, 12-9) and No. 21 Texas A&M (28-15, 12-9) are all within two games of Arkansas with nine SEC games remaining.

“We’ve got to keep getting better,” Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said after Missouri State won 6-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night. “We’re a good team, we’re not special.” LSU and the Aggies already had their shot at Arkansas, with the Razorbacks sweeping three games from the Tigers at home and taking one of three games at Texas A&M.

Auburn opens a three-game series tonight against Arkansas at 7 Central at Plainsman Park looking to close the gap on the Razorbacks.

“I think it’s really even,” Van Horn said of the West race. “I think a lot of the teams are very talented, especially on the weekends. I think it’ll probably go down to the last weekend —probably the last game.” Auburn managed to win one of three games at No. 1 Tennessee (40-4, 19-2) last weekend. The Tigers lost the opener 17-4, then won 8-6 and lost 5-3.

“Our work is cut out for us,” Auburn Coach Butch Thompson said of facing the Razorbacks. “Hopefully, by sharpening our axe at Tennessee, we’re even more prepared.” Auburn is 19-7 at home and has won six consecutive at Plainsman Park. During the streak that includes beating No. 23 Vanderbilt, Samford, Alabama State and Kennesaw (Ga.) State once each and a three-game sweep of South Carolina, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 48-18 and batted .310 with a 1.69 ERA.

“They’ve been playing good,” Van Horn said. “They’re hard to beat. They’re not scared. They’re not intimidated. They’ve got older kids. It’s going to be tough down there.” Auburn senior f irst baseman Sonny DiChiara, a transfer from Samford, leads the SEC with a .436 batting average and has 13 home runs and 40 runs batted in. DiChiara, 6-1 and 263 pounds, also leads the SEC with a .597 on-base percentage thanks to a conference-best 50 walks.

“He [transferred] from a smaller school, but if you can hit, you can hit, and he can hit,” Van Horn said. “He’s powerful. He knows the strike zone.” Auburn junior right-hander Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.19 ERA) will start for the Tigers tonight in place of injured Hayden Mullens against Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland (5-3, 2.72 ERA).

The Razorbacks’ rotation remains the same as it has throughout the SEC schedule with freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.75 ERA) going against Auburn right-hander Trace Bright (2-4, 4.29 ERA) on Saturday and sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.75 ERA) going against Joseph Gonzalez (6-1, 2.30 ERA) on Sunday.

Wiggins is staying in the rotation despite struggling in the last four starts where he has combined to go 12 1/3 innings against Florida, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss and allowed 17 runs, 24 hits and 11 walks.

Wiggins also has four starts this season in which he went six or more innings, including a 3-0 victory over Kentucky, and his fastball can hit 99 mph. He has 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

“I just feel like he’s going to flip the switch.” Van Horn said. “His stuff’s good. He actually threw some really good breaking balls [in three innings against Ole Miss], but you’ve got to land more of them because there’s two philosophies against him — take until you get a strike early or jump [on] that first fastball and try to hit it as hard as you can. We’ve seen everything.

“The key for him is to be able to throw off-speed pitches early in the count and finish guys with fastballs … More than anything, you’ve just got to throw strikes. If he does that, he’ll be good.” Van Horn said he won’t talk to the Razorbacks about being 4-5 in SEC road games.

“I don’t feel like I need to put that on them,” Van Horn said. ‘They know that every game is big from here on in, especially where we sit.

“I don’t feel like I need to give these guys any speeches. I think they get it.”

Today’s game

No. 3 Arkansas at No. 18 Auburn

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 34-11, 14-7 SEC; Auburn 31-14, 12-9

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.54); Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.19 ERA).

COACHES Dave Van Horn (784-413 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,104-572 in 28th season overall); Butch Thompson (210-156 in seventh season at Auburn)

SERIES Tied 48-48

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Auburn has not beaten Arkansas in a series since 2017 when the Tigers took 2 of 3 games at Plainsman Park. The Razorbacks swept 3 games from Auburn in 2018 at home and took 2 of 3 at Auburn in 2019 and 2 of 3 at home last season … The Razorbacks are 18-24 at Auburn … Arkansas has lost its last two road series at Florida (1-2) and Texas A&M (1-2) … Auburn is 7-6 against nationally-ranked teams this season.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Auburn*, 7 p. m.

SATURDAY at Auburn*, 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Auburn*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*SEC game

Auburn senior Sonny DiChiara leads SEC hitters with a .436 batting average entering this weekend’s series against Arkansas. (AP/Vasha Hunt)





