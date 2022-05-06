Razorbacks rally, beat Auburn in opener of SEC West showdown

Arkansas rallied from a five-run deficit, then pulled away from 18th-ranked Auburn on Friday at Plainsman Park.

The third-ranked Razorbacks won 11-8 in the series opener between teams atop the SEC West standings. The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (35-11, 15-7 SEC) scored multiple runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings after falling behind 5-0 in the fourth.

Jace Bohrofen, Kendall Diggs and Robert Moore hit multi-run home runs to quickly turn a four-run deficit into a five-run lead.

Diggs’ three-run homer in the seventh gave the Razorbacks an 8-6 lead and Moore’s three-run homer in the eighth pushed the lead to 11-6.

Arkansas out-hit the Tigers 13-11. The Razorbacks, who have struggled to find the timely hit in recent weeks, finished 9 for 20 with runners on base and 6 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Four Arkansas players had multiple hits, led by catcher Michael Turner’s 3-for-4 performance. Moore, Cayden Wallace and Brady Slavens had two hits apiece.

Auburn (31-15, 12-10) scored twice against Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor in the eighth inning, but closer Brady Tygart struck out Cam Hill to strand two base runners and preserve an 11-8 lead.

Tygart, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, struck out four in 1 2/3 innings in a non-save situation. Tygart threw 28 pitches, which should leave him available for at least one more outing during the series.

The Razorbacks won despite a rare short start from Connor Noland, who was pulled after he allowed three runs in the fourth inning. Brooks Carlson led off the fourth with a solo home run to put the Tigers ahead 3-0, and Blake Rambusch and Kason Howell added one-out RBI singles to take a 5-0 lead.

Auburn scored a pair of unearned runs against Noland with two outs in the third inning to go ahead 2-0. Bobby Peirce hit a high hopper to shortstop Jalen Battles, who overthrew Slavens at first base, which allowed two runs to score.

Noland allowed 3 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 4 in his shortest start of the season.

Arkansas scored twice in the fifth inning to put a dent in the Tigers’ lead. Wallace’s RBI single scored Battles, who led off with a walk. Slavens added a sacrifice fly to score Zack Greogry, who doubled.

The inning turned when Turner was called out for runner’s interference while Auburn second baseman Cole Foster mishandled a groundball hit by Moore. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn argued the call which negated the Razorbacks having the bases loaded with no outs.

Auburn extended its lead to 6-2 with a solo home run by Brody Moore against Arkansas reliever Kole Ramage in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Razorbacks responded in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run by Bohrofen to cut the lead to 6-4. The home run to right field was measured 430 feet.

Turner doubled to lead off Arkansas’ four-run seventh. He scored on Moore’s RBI single to pull the Razorbacks within 6-5. Slavens also singled to bring Diggs to the plate with no outs. The freshman left hander turned on a 1-1 curveball and hit it onto the top of a building beyond the right-field wall.

It was the second go-ahead homer for Diggs in less than a week. He hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give Arkansas a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss last Saturday.

Arkansas had chances to take a lead early, but came away empty due to base-running mistakes. Wallace led off the first inning with a double, but was thrown out trying to advance to third base on a grounder hit back to Auburn starting pitcher Mason Barnett.

Turner doubled with one out in the third. He tried to score on Slavens’ single to right field, but was out easily at the plate on an assist by Peirce.

Barnett, who started in place of injured left hander Hayden Mullins, allowed 2 runs, 5 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 5 in 4 innings.

Carson Skipper suffered the loss after he allowed 5 runs on 4 hits in 1 inning.

Taylor, an Alabama native, pitched two perfect innings for the Razorbacks before he ran into trouble in the eighth. He earned the win because he was on the mound when Diggs hit his go-ahead home run.

CORRECTION: Tygart entered in a non-save situation and was not credited with a save.