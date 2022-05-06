Rick Lee’s Natural State Breeders’ analysis

Rick Lee's analysis

8 The Natural State Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

THE MARY ROSE**** has convincingly defeated open company twice at the meeting, while earning Beyer figures that are much the best in this state-bred stake. CONNIE K is unbeaten in two restricted sprint races, including a stake, and she is stretching out following a strong second-place finish in an open optional claimer. SUMMER SHOES has been good in all three of her sprint races, and she can earn a share if able to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 The Mary Rose;Esquivel;Ortiz;2-1

6 Connie K;Franco;Morse;5-1

5 Summer Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;5-1

4 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;9-2

10 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;12-1

7 Punchy Girl;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

11 My Dams Atitude;Castillo;Westermann;10-1

9 Unbridled Twister;Garcia;Cates;12-1

2 Flatoutandfoxy;Hiraldo;Martin;20-1

8 Hot Springs Bling;Harr;Donaldson;12-1

3 Chai Tea;Jordan;Martin;30-1