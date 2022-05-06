Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:15 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK The Mary Rose in the eighth

BEST BET Wild Irish in the 10th

LONG SHOT Choctaw Charlie in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 204-594 (34.4%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

AIRBORNE GAL** was beaten only a head in a fast race just two starts back, and she is back in a conditioned claiming race after finishing fourth as the post-time favorite at a higher class level. AIDANIKE is unbeaten in two races since the addition of blinkers, and she is spotted to contend by top connections. EMERALD PRINCESS has a win and a narrow loss in two races at the meeting, and her Beyer figures are competitive.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Airborne Gal;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

4 Aidanike;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

7 Emerald Princess;Gonzalez;Robertson;3-1

5 Chasing Shadows;Hiraldo;Villafranco;9-2

2 Athenas Song;Garcia;Villafranco;5-1

1 Into Classic;Canchari;Amescua;8-1

6 Starrgarita;Quinonez;Prather;15-1

2 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

STAINLESS STEEL** is a steadily improving front-runner who has been competing against better this season. TAKE NO PRISONERS battled to the finish line in an improved second-place finish, and new trainer Robertino Diodoro is adding blinkers and jumping him up in price. RESERVE has finished in the money in both of his sprint races at the meeting, and he has early speed and competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Stainless Steel;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

6 Take No Prisoners;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

8 Reserve;Canchari;Moquett;9-2

4 Project Thunder;Gonzalez;Mason;9-2

1 Lookinforexcitemen;Bailey;Brennan;6-1

5 Justin Speight;Jordan;Cangemi;8-1

3 Joe Bill;Esquivel;Smith;6-1

2 Wesleyan;Garcia;Martin;12-1

3 Purse $52,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

RARE STRIPE** easily won an unusually fast $40k maiden claiming sprint, and he's improved for current connections and likely repeats with a similar effort. MINICONJOU dominated maiden claiming rivals by five widening lengths, and he has shown marked improvement for trainer Kelly Von Hemel. WINDCRACKER exits a competitive third-place finish against slightly better, and he was claimed by a stable having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Rare Stripe;Garcia;Villafranco;3-1

4 Miniconjou;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;5-2

5 Windcracker;Arrieta;Compton;7-2

3 Swift Tap;Canchari;Moquett;7-2

1 Ridgepointe;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

2 Megatap;Jordan;Loy;10-1

7 Coach Happy;Harr;Dixon;8-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

SWEETNESS TO** finished second when dropped to this level April 15, and her only previous race around two turns produced this field's fastest Beyer figure. FIBRILLATOR has finished with energy in two sprint races and she is bred to run this far, but must break the habit of leaving the gate slowly. TWENTYTWENTYREDO rallied to fourth in a useful sprint tuneup, and she switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Sweetness To;Borel;Westermann;2-1

2 Fibrillator;Canchari;Cangemi;3-1

3 Twentytwentyredo;Arrieta;Creighton;8-1

10 Tallandlong;Gonzalez;Barkley;9-2

9 Jeri Dawn;Esquivel;Ashauer;6-1

4 Alleluia Angel;Jordan;Gonzalez;12-1

6 Miss Dutton;Harr;Cline;12-1

1 Milu Rocket;Torres;Espinoza;20-1

8 Spot's Main Girl;Hiraldo;Fires;30-1

5 Kenkead;Bailey;Moquett;15-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

RATRAPANTE*** has trained well since dominating bottom level maidens, and she has shown excellent early speed and should prove tough to catch. ITSY BITSY BETTY was beaten only two lengths at this condition as a post-time favorite, and she was claimed by a stable having a terrific meeting. LIFE OF SATURDAYS is a consistent finisher who is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Rattrapante;Bailey;Hollendorfer;3-1

8 Itsy Bitsy Betty;Canchari;Amescua;5-2

7 Life of Saturdays;Jordan;Hawley;9-2

4 Briar Thicket;Harr;Cline;10-1

5 Olivian;Franco;Cline;8-1

10 Flirtatious Smile;Gonzalez;Martin;6-1

1 Dream Town;Arrieta;Rangel;20-1

2 Guest in My Heart;Esquivel;Garcia;12-1

3 Very Spicy;Quinonez;Fires;12-1

6 Milliganmikeandme;Wales;Riecken;30-1

6 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MISTY VEIL** has finished no worse than second in three races this season, and she enters fresh for a winning team. W W FITZY was eased in her last race, but she has had solid subsequent workouts and has the class to win at this lower level. MISS IMPERIAL was badly overmatched in the GI Apple Blossom, but the 14-time winner has speed and fits well at this level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Misty Veil;Arrieta;Amoss;2-1

1 W W Fitzy;Castillo;Diodoro;3-1

7 Miss Imperial;Franco;Hollendorfer;7-2

4 Bow Bow Girl;Hiraldo;Richard;5-1

3 Pretti Xtreme;Canchari;Garcia;8-1

6 Bobbin Tail;Esquivel;Smith;8-1

5 A Real Jewel;Jordan;Compton;10-1

7 Purse $107,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CHOCTAW CHARLIE** followed a five-length maiden win with a fast conditioned claiming victory, and she was stake-placed in 2020 at Oaklawn. MOCHA KISS has finished in the money in four consecutive races, and she wheels back at the same level and is due to win very soon. SULWE may have the most talent in the field, but she also tends to break slowly, which leaves her a lot to do at the top of the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Choctaw Charlie;Franco;Chleborad;12-1

10 Mocha Kiss;Bailey;Stuart;12-1

8 Sulwe;Canchari;Moquett;5-1

9 Dutch Treat;Castillo;Diodoro;10-1

3 Spurwink Lane;Garcia;Villafranco;15-1

6 Derby Day Lassie;Quinonez;Milligan;3-1

1 Hamazing Lace;Harr;Cates;8-1

4 Truly a Rocket;Hiraldo;Witt;6-1

12 Tapit Right;Arrieta;Deville;15-1

13 Racy Jaycee;Esquivel;Garcia;8-1

5 Heated Argument;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;10-1

7 Dolly Dimple;Esquivel;Ortiz;12-1

2 Big On Broadway;Jordan;Martin;20-1

9 Purse $108,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

KINGMEISTER** appears to be training sharply up to his 2022 debut for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, and the 5-year-old tends to fire when fresh. CALIBRATE finished second behind a post-time favorite in his first start in blinkers and for trainer Coty Rosin. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS exits a swift seven-length sprint victory, and he is a big threat in his first try around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Kingmeister;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

9 Calibrate;Arrieta;Rosin;5-1

6 League of Legends;Franco;Fires;8-1

2 Caerus;Esquivel;Wilson;3-1

8 Super Constitution;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

3 Notary;Gonzalez;Mason;7-2

4 Lightning Struck;Quinonez;Asmussen;8-1

1 What a Country;Hiraldo;Sharp;10-1

7 Great Faces;Garcia;Villafranco;15-1

10 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $35,000

WILD IRISH*** showed speed and promise in two races last season, she is working smartly for her return, and trainer William Martin is profitable with layoff types. BURROW DOWN is fit following two front-running second-place route finishes, and new and winning trainer Chris Hartman may be wisely sprinting her. LATE NITE MUSIC finished fourth in a key maiden claiming sprint in her local debut, and she has sprinter's speed and the best of teams.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Wild Irish;Jordan;Martin;10-1

7 Burrow Down;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

4 Late Nite Music;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

9 Middie;Hiraldo;Robertson;6-1

5 Que Pasa Mufasa;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

11 Rio Lady;Franco;DiVito;5-1

3 Royal Bonus;Garcia;Witt;12-1

8 Outlaw Queen;Bailey;Hartman;8-1

10 Farasino;Quinonez;Witt;8-1

6 Bad Outlook;Esquivel;Smith;12-1

1 Chaos Magic;Harr;Dixon;20-1